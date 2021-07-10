ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
Zelda game cartridge sells for 'world record' $870,000 at auction

AFP Updated 10 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: A sealed cartridge of "The Legend of Zelda" for the old Nintendo NES console has sold for a world record sum of $870,000, auction house Heritage Auctions said in a statement Friday.

The cartridge, dated to 1987, is still in its original packaging and trumps the previous world record sale of a video game -- $660,000 for a 1986 "Super Mario Bros" cartridge sold in April -- according to the auction house.

The game was the "masterpiece" in a sale of 443 lots that runs until Sunday, Eric Bradley, spokesperson for the Dallas-based company, told AFP.

The auction house has not revealed the identity of the buyer.

Blending adventure, action and exploration in a magical universe, Zelda is one of the most significant titles in the history of video games and one of Nintendo's best-known series.

Super Mario, Pokemon creator profits soar amid COVID pandemic

Retro video games have become increasingly popular with nostalgic collectors in recent years, driving up prices for old-school consoles and cartridges at auctions.

