ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden's executive order to promote competition in the US economy includes over 70 initiatives

  • "Inadequate competition holds back economic growth and innovation," the White House fact sheet said. "The rate of new business formation has fallen by almost 50% since the 1970s as large businesses make it harder for Americans with good ideas to break into markets."
Reuters 09 Jul 2021

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday that includes 72 initiatives he wants over a dozen agencies to undertake to promote competition throughout the US economy, according to a fact sheet released by the White House.

The order goes after corporate monopolies across a broad swath of industries such as technology, banking and airlines and pushes government agencies to consider how their decisions will impact competition in an industry.

"Inadequate competition holds back economic growth and innovation," the White House fact sheet said. "The rate of new business formation has fallen by almost 50% since the 1970s as large businesses make it harder for Americans with good ideas to break into markets."

US military ‘achieved’ its goals: Biden

Reuters first reported Biden's plan to issue a competition executive order in late June. Details have since emerged on specific actions the administration plans to take that will impact industries such as farm equipment manufacturers, banking and the labor market.

Some of the measures in the executive order include directing the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to carefully review mergers that are leaving fewer options for small businesses and direct the agencies to enforce antitrust laws vigorously.

It directs the FTC to issue rules to address competition concerns from Big Tech companies and ban or limit non-compete agreements.

US donation of 1.4mn COVID-19 vaccine doses arrives in Afghanistan

The order also encourages the FTC to issue rules that prevent manufacturers from limiting the ability of consumers to repair their own devices or equipment, with respect to a number of industries, including the tractor industry.

The order also establishes a White House Competition Council, led by the Director of the National Economic Council, to monitor progress on finalizing the initiatives in the order.

Biden will deliver remarks and sign the executive order at 1:30 pm ET (1730 GMT).

Joe Biden US economy USA GDP

Biden's executive order to promote competition in the US economy includes over 70 initiatives

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio at 3.65%, highest since June 4

Tabish Gohar being removed?

Will shut down restaurants, wedding halls if SOPs not followed, warns Asad Umar

Pakistan's carmakers announce price reduction as tax cuts take effect

Taliban says controls 85 percent of Afghan territory

At least 52 killed in Bangladesh factory fire

Agriculture R&D priority in CPEC Phase II, says Dawood

Official explains how sell-off proceeds being spent

Tarin for two more valuations of PSM assets

IHC verdict against top NBP officials suspended

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters