ANL 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
ASC 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
ASL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
BOP 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
FCCL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.77%)
FNEL 9.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.01%)
GGL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.43%)
HUMNL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
JSCL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.49%)
KAPCO 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-10.13%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
MLCF 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.97%)
NETSOL 173.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.44%)
PACE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.79%)
PAEL 35.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PIBTL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.58%)
SNGP 49.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.37%)
TELE 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
TRG 174.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
UNITY 43.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 5,225 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,222 Decreased By ▼ -80.85 (-0.3%)
KSE100 47,872 Decreased By ▼ -181.04 (-0.38%)
KSE30 19,248 Decreased By ▼ -118.13 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

People living in famine-like conditions rose sixfold in 2020: Oxfam

  • The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated existing crises sparked by conflict and climate change -- the "three lethal Cs" -- according to the group
AFP 09 Jul 2021

PARIS: World hunger rose steeply in 2020, with six times more people living in "famine-like conditions" than in 2019, rights group Oxfam said Friday.

The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated existing crises sparked by conflict and climate change -- the "three lethal Cs" -- according to the group.

"Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, vulnerable communities around the world have been sending a clear, urgent and repeated message: 'Hunger may kill us before coronavirus'. Today, deaths from hunger are outpacing the virus," it said in a statement.

Oxfam calculates that 11 people a minute are likely dying from acute hunger, compared to seven people a minute from Covid-19.

‘New normal’: There’s need for reformed Bretton Woods institutions

The group identified places including Yemen, the Central African Republic, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Venezuela and Syria as countries where existing food crises had been worsened by the onset of the pandemic and its economic consequences.

"Mass unemployment and severely disrupted food production have led to a 40 percent rise in global food prices, the largest increase in more than a decade," Oxfam said.

In total, it said over half a million people are living in "famine-like conditions" around the world, while 155 million live with "extreme hunger" -- the equivalent of the combined populations of France and Germany.

Of the 155 million, two out of three live in a country with ongoing war or conflict.

"Conflict remained the biggest driver of hunger around the globe for three consecutive years, including during the pandemic," the group said.

"We are currently seeing the superimposition of crises: unceasing conflicts, the economic consequences of Covid-19 and a spiralling climate crisis," said Helene Botreau, Agriculture and Food Security Advocacy Officer at Oxfam France.

Oxfam's analysis comes ahead of the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization's own report on global food security, due to be published on Monday.

Germany Yemen COVID19 coronavirus pandemic Oxfam United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization

People living in famine-like conditions rose sixfold in 2020: Oxfam

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio at 3.65%, highest since June 4

Tarin for two more valuations of PSM assets

Official explains how sell-off proceeds being spent

IHC verdict against top NBP officials suspended

Tabish Gohar being removed?

Will shut down restaurants, wedding halls if SOPs not followed, warns Asad Umar

Biden lost faith in the US mission in Afghanistan over a decade ago

Taliban reassure Moscow: Russia-led bloc ready to act if Afghan border unravels

Umar rules out imposition of complete lockdown

ECB to flex its financial muscle in climate change fight

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters