ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.63%)
ASL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
BYCO 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
FCCL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.4%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.14%)
GGGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.54%)
GGL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.24%)
HUMNL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.7%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.33%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
MDTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.99%)
NETSOL 173.77 Increased By ▲ 12.72 (7.9%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.47%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
PIBTL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
PRL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.85%)
SILK 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
TELE 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 176.21 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (6.47%)
UNITY 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.97%)
WTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Increased By ▲ 108.43 (2.12%)
BR30 27,303 Increased By ▲ 780.9 (2.94%)
KSE100 48,053 Increased By ▲ 805.25 (1.7%)
KSE30 19,366 Increased By ▲ 392.85 (2.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Thursday's early trade: Main indexes down

Reuters 09 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday as the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant cast doubts over an economic recovery, while a rout in Chinese tech stocks appeared to have spilled across markets. Investors globally turned wary of risk. Equities fell and bond prices rallied on worries about Beijing's crackdown on foreign-listed Chinese firms and a sustained global economic recovery.

The S&P 500 banks fell 1.0%, tracking a fall in the 10-year Treasury yield to 1.25%. The FAANG group, whose value rests heavily on future earnings, dropped between 0.7% and 1.3%. It had sent the Nasdaq and S&P 500 to record highs in the previous session.

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc, which has been at the center of a selloff after its app was taken down by Beijing, fell 5.6%. Other US-listed Chinese stocks fell, tracking steep losses in China and Hong Kong, with e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd falling 3.7% and internet search engine Baidu Inc down 3.9%.

At 12:08 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 219.31 points, or 0.63%, at 34,462.48, the S&P 500 was down 33.39 points, or 0.77%, at 4,324.74 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 121.64 points, or 0.83%, at 14,543.42.

S&P 500 FAANG group WallStreet Delta variant

Thursday's early trade: Main indexes down

Tarin for two more valuations of PSM assets

US military ‘achieved’ its goals: Biden

Umar rules out imposition of complete lockdown

ECB to flex its financial muscle in climate change fight

Taliban reassure Moscow: Russia-led bloc ready to act if Afghan border unravels

Official explains how sell-off proceeds being spent

Tabish Gohar being removed?

Pak-Afghan trade agreement extended for another 6 months

Forex reserves cross $24bn mark

IHC verdict against top NBP officials suspended

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.