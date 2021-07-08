Administrator reviews KMC’s measures for upcoming monsoon

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday reviewed the measures being taken by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in view of monsoon season. He said that drainage pumps and other machinery and vehicles have been arranged. 20 new pumps have been purchased for drainage.

The Administrator passed these remarks while addressing a meeting to review measures at City Warden Headquarters Gulshan-e-Iqbal here.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director General Works Shabih Ul Hasnain Zaidi, Chief Engineer Electrical and Mechanical Abbas Shah, Director City Warden Raja Rustam and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Ahmed said that existing 11 de-watering pumps, tractors, dumpers and master trucks have also been repaired so that as soon as it starts raining, these pumps will be delivered to the places in the city where drainage is required.

“It is hoped that the citizens will see a better situation during the rainy season this time as compared to previous years,” he added.

The Administrator said that in Karachi 12 heavy pumps will be installed at places where there is a possibility of accumulation of rain water in large quantities while 10 new pumps will be placed to draw water from underpasses and also in case of complaints from citizens.

He said that based on last year’s experience, preparations have been made for the monsoon season and every effort is being made to provide better facilities to the citizens.

