ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.49%)
ASC 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
FCCL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
FFBL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
FFL 18.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.41%)
FNEL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
GGGL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
GGL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
JSCL 21.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 45.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MDTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
MLCF 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
NETSOL 162.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.38%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
PAEL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
PIBTL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.16%)
POWER 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.06%)
PTC 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.52%)
SNGP 48.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.12%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
TRG 162.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.31%)
UNITY 43.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,116 Decreased By ▼ -1.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 26,367 Decreased By ▼ -13.23 (-0.05%)
KSE100 47,206 Decreased By ▼ -139.98 (-0.3%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.63 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Australian shares rise on healthcare, tech boost; Challenger shines

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.26% to 7,280.7 by 0020 GMT and was on track for a third session of gain in four
Reuters 07 Jul 2021

Australian shares rose on Wednesday, lifted by the healthcare and technology sectors, while Challenger Ltd jumped after two US companies bought a stake in the investment manager.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.26% to 7,280.7 by 0020 GMT and was on track for a third session of gain in four.

Challenger soared more than 13% to become the top gainer on the benchmark index, after retirement services provider Athene Holding Ltd and private equity firm Apollo Global Management acquired a 15% stake in the company.

Healthcare stocks jumped 1.9% after two straight sessions of falls and were set for their best session in nearly three weeks.

Biotech company CSL Ltd and medical device maker Resmed Inc advanced 2% and 2.1%, respectively.

Tech stocks advanced 1.6%, tracking their peers on Wall Street, and were set for their best day in about two weeks.

Buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay advanced 1.4%, while artificial intelligence company Appen rose 2%.

Gold stocks gained more than 1% as bullion prices firmed on retreating US bond yields.

Top independent gold miner Newcrest Mining advanced more than 1%.

Meanwhile, local media reported a two-week COVID-19 lockdown in the country's largest city of Sydney would be extended by another week to July 16.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei was down 1.35%, while S&P 500 E-minis futures fell 0.14%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6%, weighed down by losses in healthcare and consumer stocks.

