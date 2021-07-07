ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.49%)
ASC 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
FCCL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
FFBL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
FFL 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.47%)
FNEL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
GGGL 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.18%)
GGL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
JSCL 21.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.98%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MDTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
MLCF 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
NETSOL 162.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.38%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
PAEL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.16%)
POWER 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.06%)
PTC 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.52%)
SNGP 48.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.12%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
TRG 161.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.19%)
UNITY 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,114 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-0.06%)
BR30 26,356 Decreased By ▼ -24.28 (-0.09%)
KSE100 47,202 Decreased By ▼ -144.22 (-0.3%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -32.14 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn

DUBAI: Pakistan sold $1 billion on Tuesday in a reopening of existing three-tranche bonds launched in March, a deal...
Reuters Updated 07 Jul 2021

DUBAI: Pakistan sold $1 billion on Tuesday in a reopening of an existing three-tranche bonds launched in March, a deal that raised $2.5 billion and was its first international bond sale since late 2017.

Pakistan sold $300 million of a tranche due in 2026 at 5.875%; $400 million in bonds maturing in 2031 at 7.125%; and $300 million in paper due in 2051 at 8.45%, according to a document from one of the banks on the deal seen by Reuters.

The bonds were tightened from initial price guidance of 6%-6.125% for the notes due in 2026, around 7.375% for the tranche maturing in 2031 and around 8.75% for the paper due in 2051, after they drew more than $3 billion in combined orders.

The March transaction had attracted $5.3 billion in orders and was 2.1 times oversubscribed.

Pakistan was able to cut its cost of funding by 12.5 basis points (bps), 25 bps and 30 bps for each respective tranche of the "tap" - when an existing transaction is reopened for subscription, using the same documentation as before.

The March transaction's five-year tranche launched at 6%, the 10-year paper at 7.375% and the 30-year notes at 8.875%.

Pakistan, which has Fitch and S&P ratings of B-(minus) and a Moody's rating of B3 - all considered "junk", has set a 4.8% GDP growth target for the year that began on July 1, after growth of 3.96% in the 2020/21 financial year.

The International Monetary Fund, which is holding discussions with Pakistan on a 39-month $6 billion financing programme that began in 2019, estimates GDP growth for 2020/21 at 1.5%, while the World Bank projects 1.3%.

Pakistan has set a fiscal deficit target of 6.3% for the 2020/21 fiscal year, lower than the 7.1% expected in the outgoing year.

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, JPMorgan and Standard Chartered arranged the tap.

Credit Suisse IMF Deutsche Bank Moody's JPMorgan S&P international bond sale Emirates NBD Capital pakistani bond

Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn

PM heaps praise on Xi, Communist Party of China

SNGPL says can meet only 50pc RLNG demand

Power sector ‘racket’ unearthed by World Bank

Oil drops sharply from multi-year highs

Sales tax on motor spirit reduced

Covid-19 impact: FIs required to implement IFRS 9 from Jan 1, 2022

G-MSS for housing finance: FIs to face penalty for missing targets

Russia steps in to help secure Tajik-Afghan border

Investors, importers: FBR increases validity period of advance ruling

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.