ANL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.27%)
ASC 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.95%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
BYCO 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
FCCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 28.23 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.33%)
FFL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.42%)
FNEL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGGL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.92%)
GGL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.61%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
MDTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.25%)
MLCF 45.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-4.47%)
PACE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.95%)
PAEL 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.16%)
PTC 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.67%)
SNGP 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.62%)
TELE 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.28%)
UNITY 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.52%)
BR100 5,117 Decreased By ▼ -26.78 (-0.52%)
BR30 26,381 Decreased By ▼ -403.32 (-1.51%)
KSE100 47,346 Decreased By ▼ -28.97 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,005 Increased By ▲ 9.86 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Indian shares end lower as Tata Motors warns of chip shortage hit at JLR

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.1% at 15,818.25, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.04% lower at 52,861.18 after touching an all-time high earlier in the day.
  • The Nifty Auto index which had risen 0.66% in the morning, ended 1.74% lower.
Reuters 06 Jul 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares reversed course to tick lower on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in auto stocks after sector bellwether Tata Motors warned a worsening chip shortage would hit its Jaguar Land Rover unit.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.1% at 15,818.25, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.04% lower at 52,861.18 after touching an all-time high earlier in the day.

Shares of Jaguar Land Rover parent Tata Motors dropped as much as 10% after it said that semiconductor supply constraints would deepen in the near term, impacting the unit's performance.

The Nifty Auto index which had risen 0.66% in the morning, ended 1.74% lower.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries closed 1.2% lower, snapping two straight sessions of gains.

Indian shares climb

Airline stocks closed higher after the country's aviation ministry allowed an increase in capacity on domestic flights to 65% until July-end, from 50% earlier. Shares of IndiGo's parent, InterGlobe Aviation, and low-cost carrier SpiceJet ended up 0.7% and 0.1%, respectively.

State-owned oil explorers Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Oil India Ltd rose 3.4% and 3%, respectively, as oil prices extended gains after OPEC+ nations called off talks on output levels.

Morepen Laboratories' shares soared as much as 15.2% after the drugmaker said it had started production of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

Indian shares fall on IT, energy losses, weak factory activity

Meanwhile, Indian bond yields jumped as a rally in global crude oil prices raised worries about higher imported inflation, while a selection of papers for this week's bond buyback by the central bank also disappointed investors.

