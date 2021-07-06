Minister briefed about UNDP's intervention

ISLAMABAD: Knut Ostby, UNDP Resident Representative called on Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, on Monday, in the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Islamabad, said a press release issue on Monday. Knut Ostby, UNDP Resident Representative briefed the Minister for Economic Affairs on UNDP's intervention in Pakistan.

Under Country Programme Document (CPD), UNDP is working in Pakistan in the areas of Democratic Governance, Development Policy, Crisis Prevention and Recovery, and Environment and Climate Change. Both the sides also discussed and finalized the way forward on UN Sustainable Development Goals Investments in the country. -PR

