FF Steel launches franchise network

PESHAWAR: FF Steel has become the first company in Pakistan to launch a franchise network in the country.

The decision was made after observing the success made by other sectors of the industry using the same model. Initial branches for the franchise will be set up in Lahore, Jehlum, Nowshera, Tarnol, and Faisalabad, said a spokesman of the company on Monday. The franchise network will further promote ease of doing business; enhance market coverage and quality of service to the end consumers. The company spokesperson said that with the launch of the franchise network, the steel industry in Pakistan will become revolutionized for being more competitive and organized to avoid tax evasion and directly contributing to the country’s economic growth. The step for launching this franchise network came after the company decided to go for an IPO by the end of 2021 and subsequently erecting a 3rd plant in Karachi which will make it the largest steel manufacturer in Pakistan in terms of capacity and the most geographically diverse industry having 3 plants in Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021