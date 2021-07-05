World
COVID legal restrictions, including for face masks, will end: UK's Johnson
- "We will move away from legal restrictions and allow people to make their own informed decisions about how to manage the virus," Johnson said in a Downing Street news conference.
Updated 06 Jul 2021
LONDON: Legal restrictions related to COVID, including the mandatory wearing of face masks and limits on how many people can meet socially, will end in the final stage of lockdown easing in England, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.
"We will move away from legal restrictions and allow people to make their own informed decisions about how to manage the virus," Johnson said in a Downing Street news conference.
PM Imran says to ensure no impediments to progress in Balochistan
COVID legal restrictions, including for face masks, will end: UK's Johnson
Pakistan's exports to US cross $5b, highest ever, says Dawood
No visit of Russian president to Pakistan has been scheduled: FO
Pakistan begins repatriating residents stranded in Afghanistan
Zardari seeks pre-arrest bail in New York apartment case
Harsh restrictions could be imposed if SOPs not followed: NCOC
OPEC+ abandons oil policy meeting after Saudi-UAE clash
More than 1,000 Afghan troops flee into Tajikistan
Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio rises, daily cases reach 1,347
Construction industry: FBR gives incentives to developers and builders
Power Division to retain some 'inefficient' power plants
Read more stories
Comments