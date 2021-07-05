ANL 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs 500 to Rs 109,500 per tola

  • The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 30
APP Updated 05 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 500 and was sold at Rs 109,500 on Monday against its sale at Rs109,000, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 429 and was sold at Rs 93,879 against its sale at Rs 93,450 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went up to Rs 86,055 from Rs 85,662.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs30 and was sold at Rs 1,440 against its sale at Rs 1,410 whereas that of ten gram silver witnessed increase of Rs25.72 and was sold at Rs 1,234.56 against its sale at Rs 1,208.84.

The price of gold in international market increased by $5 and was traded at $1,792.

Gold Prices Bullion rates Karachi Sarafa Association

Gold prices increase by Rs 500 to Rs 109,500 per tola

