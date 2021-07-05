ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,408
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
962,313
1,22824hr
2.57% positivity
Sindh
339,962
Punjab
346,728
Balochistan
27,387
Islamabad
82,916
KPK
138,421
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

AIOU to counter Islamophobia in western world

APP 05 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) was going to establish four different centers of excellence with varying objectives ranging from countering the growing Islamophobia especially in the Western world. These objectives include raising analytical level of discourse in the Muslim scholarly community; to disseminate the philosophy and thought of Allama Muhammad; to produce oral histories and train oral historians; and to promote Sufi thought based on the principles of love, peace, and equality.

Executive Council, the supreme body of the university in its 120th meeting held here the other day under the chairmanship of Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum, Vice Chancellor AIOU gave formal approval for establishment of Centres of Excellence of Seerat Studies, Sufi Studies, Iqbal Chair of Muslim Thoughts, and Creating Achieves Intelligentsia of Pakistan.

While explaining objectives of the Centres of Excellence of Seerat Studies, Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum said that the proposed Centre would help the Pakistani society as well as the Muslims around the world by forming research groups, and working as a think tank to provide logical response to those who are propagating negatively against Islam and the Muslims.

"The centre will also play a key role in countering the intellectual challenges faced by Pakistan society in the light of Seerat-un-Nabi. The center will engage eminent Muslim scholars across the globe in creation, and transfer of knowledge in the field of Seerat Studies," he added.

Allama Iqbal Open University Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum AIOU to counter Islamophobia in western world Vice Chancellor AIOU

AIOU to counter Islamophobia in western world

Lahore blast: PM urges world to take notice of India's involvement

UAE rejects 'unjust' OPEC+ output deal

Nepra returns 'flawed' IGCEP to NTDC

RAW was involved in blast: NSA

PM to visit Gwadar today

PM shares concerns with Raisi: Worsening Afghan situation can lead to serious repercussions

FPCCI says FBR not facilitating SMEs

Construction industry: FBR gives incentives to developers and builders

Families flee as Taliban seize key Kandahar district

Pak embassy not closed in Kabul

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.