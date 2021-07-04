Tensions in Indian armed forces after Gen Rawat ridiculed air force

NEW DELHI: Tensions escalated between Indian armed forces over the creation of four new integrated theatre commands, with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat saying that the Indian Air Force is like "a supporting arm" akin to artillery or engineers in the Army, the Indian media reported Saturday.

Air power has a huge role to play in any of the integrated battle roles, Indian Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria responded, asserting the Indian Air Force was "fully committed" to the theaterisation of the armed forces.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria's comments on air power came soon after General Bipin Rawat talked about the IAF's air defence charter as well as its role as a supporting arm to the ground forces just as the artillery or engineers support the combatants within the army. Referring to the situation in eastern Ladakh, the Chief of Air Staff said China has bolstered its infrastructure in the past few months though the two sides have carried out a disengagement process in Pangong Lake areas.