Girl Guides Association, UoL announce internship programme

LAHORE: The Girl Guides Association Punjab and University of Lahore (UoL) have announced to launch a six-month internship programme for training of women in various fields.

To unfold this programme, a ceremony was arranged here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Perveen Sarwar, President of Girls Guide Association Punjab said that through this training programme, apart from training, job opportunities will be provided to women.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021