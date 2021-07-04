Two soldiers jailed for deadly E Guinea army camp blast

MALABO, (Equatorial Guinea): Two Equatorial Guinea soldiers were handed lengthy prison sentences after being found guilty of homicide and negligence over a huge explosion at a military camp that killed 107 people, the state broadcaster announced Saturday.

The military court in Bata, the economic capital of the small central west African nation, on Friday jailed Lieutenant-Colonel Valentin Nzang Ega, the head of the camp, for 35 years and handed Corporal Jose Antonio Obama Nsue a 50-year prison sentence, state channel TVGE reported.

Stocks of explosives in the camp accidentally detonated on March 7 obliterating neighbouring residential areas, killing 107 people and injuring 615 others on the outskirts of economic capital Bata. It is believed the explosions came after slash-and-burn land clearance fires spread out of control and reached the camp’s armoury.

The defence ministry had said that three powerful blasts from heavy-calibre munitions, several minutes apart, caused “shock waves which totally destroyed numerous homes nearby”.

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, who has ruled with an iron fist for 42 years, blamed the military for “negligence” in stocking ammunition so close to residential areas.