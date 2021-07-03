ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,345
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
959,685
1,27724hr
2.72% positivity
Sindh
338,387
Punjab
346,454
Balochistan
27,242
Islamabad
82,779
KPK
138,179
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

People want strict accountability of corrupt, says Buzdar

Recorder Report 03 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Friday that the people want the elimination of corruption and strict accountability of the corrupt; the looters will not escape from their logical end.

“The PTI’s struggle against corruption is yielding positive results and the people are not supporting the corrupt; the nation pays tribute to PM Imran Khan for a firm struggle against corruption,” the CM said in a statement.

Sardar Usman Buzdar maintained that an honest leadership will resolve problems while introducing new traditions of honesty and transparency. He added that the foundation of a transparent Pakistan has been laid under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

He said the incumbent government is most transparent adding that the people are not influenced by hollow slogans. The era of real change has begun and welfare projects are designed according to public needs and requirements, he added.

The CM further said that resources were mercilessly plundered in the past but the PTI government has scrapped this venal culture and the politics of looters have come to an end.

Moreover, in his message on International Day of Cooperatives, the CM said that a revolution can be brought in the agriculture sector through cooperative movement. He said the Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Ltd., is being revamped for strengthening the national economy. The government will promote the cooperative movements by activating the cooperatives department and it will be provided with every sort of assistance, he assured.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar Imran Khan corruption PTI Government Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Ltd

People want strict accountability of corrupt, says Buzdar

Rising food prices deepen the woes of world’s poorest

Situation will improve by Monday: energy minister

US forces quit main base in Afghanistan

Pakistan receives 2.5m Moderna doses from US

Retailers possessing smuggled goods: FBR directs Collectors to take penal action

Discos: Nepra allows PD to adjust tariff hike under QTA

PSGP project: CCoE censures PD for inordinate delay

Dry docking issue: SSGC’s perspective

PM pledges incentives for overseas Pakistanis

SPI up 0.53pc WoW

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.