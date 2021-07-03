People want strict accountability of corrupt, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Friday that the people want the elimination of corruption and strict accountability of the corrupt; the looters will not escape from their logical end.

“The PTI’s struggle against corruption is yielding positive results and the people are not supporting the corrupt; the nation pays tribute to PM Imran Khan for a firm struggle against corruption,” the CM said in a statement.

Sardar Usman Buzdar maintained that an honest leadership will resolve problems while introducing new traditions of honesty and transparency. He added that the foundation of a transparent Pakistan has been laid under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

He said the incumbent government is most transparent adding that the people are not influenced by hollow slogans. The era of real change has begun and welfare projects are designed according to public needs and requirements, he added.

The CM further said that resources were mercilessly plundered in the past but the PTI government has scrapped this venal culture and the politics of looters have come to an end.

Moreover, in his message on International Day of Cooperatives, the CM said that a revolution can be brought in the agriculture sector through cooperative movement. He said the Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Ltd., is being revamped for strengthening the national economy. The government will promote the cooperative movements by activating the cooperatives department and it will be provided with every sort of assistance, he assured.

