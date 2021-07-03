ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
FY2020-21: Hyderabad Customs surpasses assigned target

03 Jul 2021

HYDERABAD: Collectorate of Customs Hyderabad has succeeded in surpassing annual revenue targets assigned by the Board for the Financial Year 2020-21. During the FY 2020-21, under the head of Customs Duty, an amount of Rs 4451 million has been collected, which is 12% higher than the assigned target i.e. Rs 3961 million and 15% higher than the corresponding period of last year. Likewise, an amount of RS 5973 million as Sales Tax (on imports), Rs 11 million as FED and Rs 181 million as Withholding Tax, has been collected. Overall the growth rate of 13% has been achieved by the Collectorate in all the duty/taxes vis-à-vis the collection made during the previous year.

Simultaneously, the Anti-Smuggling Organizations (ASOs) formations of MCC Hyderabad geared up their efforts which resulted in making more than 400 seizure cases of smuggled goods valuing Rs 2005 million during the year under report.—PR

