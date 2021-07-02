Djokovic eyes 75th Wimbledon win

LONDON: World number one Novak Djokovic can win his 75th career match at Wimbledon on Friday when he takes on American qualifier Denis Kudla for a place in the last 16.

The five-time champion, who is chasing a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title, will be wary of Kudla despite his modest ranking of 114.

Kudla made the fourth round in 2015 where it took former US Open champion Marin Cilic to stop him while he also has four quarter-finals at grass court events to his name.

Djokovic will also be aware that the last time he fell to an American in the third round was in 2016 when Sam Querrey shattered his bid to win the third leg of a calendar Grand Slam.

Kudla, who was born in the Ukraine but moved to the United States with his parents on his first birthday, defeated Spanish 30th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round.

He then accounted for Italian veteran Andreas Seppi.

Djokovic made the third round for the 15th time at Wimbledon with a straight sets win over Kevin Anderson.

He didn't face a single break point and committed just six unforced errors.

"I'm striking the ball really well in general," said Djokovic who is again halfway to becoming only the third man in history -- and first since Rod Laver in 1969 -- to complete the calendar Slam.

Djokovic has a 2-0 career lead over Kudla, including a straight sets win in the Wimbledon second round in 2019.