Pakistan

Balochistan govt withdraws FIR against opposition MPAs

INP 02 Jul 2021

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has withdrawn an FIR registered against 17 MPAs of opposition parties of the Balochistan Assembly for allegedly attacking the Assembly and treasury bench lawmakers ahead of the provincial budget on June 18.

According to details, a notification regarding withdrawal of the case has also been issued.

On June 18, the legislators belonging to opposition parties held a sit-in outside the Balochistan Assembly’s building in a bid to stop the provincial finance minister from presenting the budget.

The atmosphere turned tense after the opposition’s members stopped the assistant commissioner from entering the provincial Assembly. They started throwing flowerpots and stones at security officials and government lawmakers.

Clashes erupted between the police and the opposition lawmaker when Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan arrived at the Assembly.

Jam Kamal Khan opposition parties Balochistan government Balochistan Assembly

