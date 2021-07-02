Maryam to lead PML-N election drive in AJK

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz will be visiting Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) from July 8 to 19, to lead the party’s election campaign there.

As per schedule, Maryam Nawaz will lead the PML-N’s election campaign in AJK. She will address the public meeting at Muzaffarabad on July 8 followed by two other meetings at Neelum Valley on July 9 and 10.

On July 11, Maryam will address the public meeting at Hatyan while she will address public gathering at Kotli on July 13. On July 14, she will address public meetings at Rawalakot and Hajeera. She will address election rallies at Palandri and Baloch on July 15.

Maryam will address public gatherings at Mirpur and Bhimber on July 17.

The PML-N Azad Kashmir has started making necessary preparations for the visit of Maryam Nawaz where she will be extended foolproof security.

Sources in the PML-N claimed that Nawaz Sharif had asked both Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz to run the party election campaign in AJK.

