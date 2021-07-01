349 students get scholarship cheques from SU

HYDERABAD: Amid special efforts of the Vice-Chancellor, University of Sindh Prof. (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, as many as 349 more students were given away the scholarship cheques here on Wednesday, while another 2400 deserving male and female students will soon be able to receive their cheques under various scholarships. The number of recipients of the cheques at SU under different 14 scholarship programs reached 4,000.

The students’ financial aid office (SFAO), University of Sindh in collaboration with the Bureau of STAGS organized a prestigious event at the Sheikh Ayaz Auditorium located in the Arts Faculty Building, wherein the vice-chancellor handed over the cheques of worth Rs. 2,30,000 (each) to 10 research scholars of M.Phil and PhD under Sindh Higher Education Commission Scholarship Program.

Similarly, as many as 55 undergraduate students of the varsity were given away the cheques amounting to Rs. 2,750,000 under Sindh HEC Scholarship Program.

The University of Sindh deducted the annual fee from the total amount of the scholarship of deserving students and gave them away the cheques of the remaining amount. Students who have already paid the annual fee will submit an application to the student financial aid office, after which cheques will be issued to them within 15 days.

Addressing the ceremony, VC Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that HEC Islamabad had granted 700 scholarships for SU students under Ehsas Scholarship in 2020, but during an online meeting with HEC officials, he personally asked them for another 500 scholarships. On which he said, finally the HEC officials agreed to place 400 students more in the waiting list. He further said that another 2400 male & female students will soon be given cheques under different 14 scholarship programs.

He said that not a single penny of the amount coming for the students would be wasted and the money would be released to them in time so that they might continue their education.

The vice chancellor said that the total number of recipients at Sindh University under 14 different scholarship programs had now reached 4,000 adding that the University of Sindh had hostel facilities for 5,000 male and female students and 350 PhD faculty members. “Such number of qualified teachers and facilities of dormitories is not available in any other university in the province”, he claimed. He said that it was decided to give one day break to the students in the next semester examinations so that they may appear in it being stress-free.

Dr. Kalhoro said that it was necessary to pass the papers and obtain a minimum 3 CGPA to get the scholarship, therefore; he advised the students to work hard. He said that the Sindh government was approached to release a special grant of Rs 1500 million in order to steer the varsity out of financial crisis, however, it approved Rs. 500 million, which had reduced some of the liabilities and debt burden from the shoulders of the university.

