KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price =================================================================================================== (AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Limited 24-06-2021 02-07-2021 Image Pakistan Limited # 28-06-2021 02-07-2021 02-07-2021 Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Limited # 28-06-2021 05-07-2021 05-07-2021 (SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Limited 24-06-2021 07-07-2021 Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited # 01-07-2021 08-07-2021 08-07-2021 (EPCLSC) Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited 01-07-2021 09-07-2021 Packages Limited # 01-07-2021 09-07-2021 09-07-2021 Attock Refinery Limited # 06-07-2021 12-07-2021 12-07-2021 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd # 07-07-2021 13-07-2021 13-07-2021 Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd # 04-07-2021 14-07-2021 14-07-2021 (BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Limited 01-07-2021 15-07-2021 Agritech Limited # 09-07-2021 15-07-2021 15-07-2021 Hum Netwok Limited 09-07-2021 16-07-2021 NIL 16-07-2021 Century Paper & Board Mills Limited # 10-07-2021 16-07-2021 16-07-2021 Pakistan Petroleum Limited # 12-07-2021 19-07-2021 19-07-2021 (BYCOSC) Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited 12-07-2021 19-07-2021 Mari Petroleum Co. Limited # 12-07-2021 19-07-2021 19-07-2021 Kot Addu Power Co. Limited 13-07-2021 19-07-2021 50% (ii) 09-07-2021 Oil & Gas Development Company Limited# 13-07-2021 19-07-2021 19-07-2021 Hinopak Motors Limited 20-07-2021 28-07-2021 NIL 28-07-2021 Macter International Limited 20-07-2021 29-07-2021 17.03% R** 16-07-2021 ===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book closure for Merger Island

Textile Mills & Salfi Textile Mills Ltd

into Tata Textile Mills Ltd ##

Right issue at Premium of Rs.155/- per share **

