ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
ASC 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.24%)
PAEL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.4%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.33%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.24 (0.41%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.82 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,356 Increased By ▲ 218.25 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 51.79 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

U.S. still weighing travel curbs does not see eventual vaccine rule: White House

  • White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said U.S. officials were still in touch with counterparts in Canada, Europe and elsewhere to determine when and how to lift travel restrictions safely.
Reuters 30 Jun 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States is still weighing its COVID-19 travel restrictions for international visitors, but does not intend to ultimately require coronavirus vaccinations for entry, the White House said on Wednesday.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said U.S. officials were still in touch with counterparts in Canada, Europe and elsewhere to determine when and how to lift travel restrictions safely.

"That's not our intention," Psaki told reporters at the White House when asked if the U.S. government would ever require visitors to the United States to have received a COVID-19 vaccine to enter the country.

White House U.S. government Travel restrictions coronavirus vaccinations Jen Psaki

U.S. still weighing travel curbs does not see eventual vaccine rule: White House

Bilawal, Qureshi engage in heated discussion in National Assembly

Liabilities of loss-making SOEs range from 12-18pc of GDP, says World Bank

Afghan peace process, issues with India: Parliamentary Committee meeting on July 1

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in North Waziristan

CAA slams foreign air carriers for 'overbooking'

Petrol price up by Rs2 per litre

Fawad Chaudhry baffled at 'judicial activism'

PPP decides to boycott joint-opposition meeting over Shehbaz's absence in NA session

'Divided' opposition fails to block passage of budget

Minimum turnover tax: SMEs excluded from purview

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters