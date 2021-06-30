ANL 33.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.4%)
ASL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.43%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.98%)
EPCL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
FFBL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
FFL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.51%)
HASCOL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
HUBC 78.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.35%)
KAPCO 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.52%)
KEL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
MLCF 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.7%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 86.90 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.12%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 2.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.88%)
SNGP 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.88%)
TRG 165.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.44%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,131 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (0.08%)
BR30 26,888 Increased By ▲ 49.96 (0.19%)
KSE100 47,221 Increased By ▲ 82.94 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,914 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (0.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Huawei CFO says HSBC emails disprove basis for US extradition claim

  • The evidence shows the US argument is "so defective as to compel the courts to place no reliance on them," Mark Sandler, defense lawyer for Meng, told the court.
Reuters 30 Jun 2021

VANCOUVER: Lawyers fighting the extradition of Huawei's chief financial officer to the United States on Tuesday presented internal emails from British bank HSBC that they said disproved US claims that Huawei misled the bank.

CFO Meng Wanzhou's legal team said the emails and documents submitted to a Canadian court showed at least two senior HSBC leaders were aware of connections between Huawei and its Iranian subsidiary, Skycom. HSBC declined to comment.

Meng's lawyers are trying to add the documents to evidence. They are meant to counter US charges that only junior employees of the British bank knew about the true nature of relationship between Huawei and Skycom.

US prosecutors have alleged that Meng misled HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran and may have caused the bank to break US sanctions.

Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on charges of bank fraud in the United States. She has been held on house arrest for more than two years while her case moves through the Canadian legal system.

Her legal team has extracted internal documents from HSBC through a court in Hong Kong, and they hope to refer to them in the case's final hearings scheduled for August.

In particular, the defense alleges that two HSBC managing directors viewed Meng's presentation to HSBC about Huawei's business in Iran. They said it made clear Skycom's ownership structure.

Meng and her legal team appeared in the British Columbia Supreme Court on Tuesday on the first day of a two-day hearing where they will argue to add more evidence to support her case.

The evidence shows the US argument is "so defective as to compel the courts to place no reliance on them," Mark Sandler, defense lawyer for Meng, told the court.

Prosecutors representing the Canadian government argued that the evidence and arguments were beyond the scope of an extradition hearing.

