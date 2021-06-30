ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
ASC 20.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.56%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
AVN 92.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.21%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
BYCO 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
DGKC 117.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.81%)
EPCL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
HASCOL 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
HUBC 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
JSCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.66%)
KAPCO 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.27 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
POWER 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
PPL 86.55 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.7%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
SILK 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
SNGP 48.95 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.51%)
TRG 167.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.31%)
UNITY 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.76%)
WTL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.45 (0.42%)
BR30 27,001 Increased By ▲ 162.4 (0.61%)
KSE100 47,266 Increased By ▲ 128.59 (0.27%)
KSE30 18,958 Increased By ▲ 48.17 (0.25%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Singapore central bank chief says 2021 economic growth could exceed forecast

  • The economy had posted its worst recession last year induced by the COVID-19 pandemic
Reuters 30 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Singapore's economic growth could exceed the upper end of the official 4% to 6% forecast range this year, central bank chief Ravi Menon said, citing strengthening global demand and progress in the city-state's COVID-19 vaccination programme.

"This year is a contest between the virus and the vaccine," the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) managing director told a news conference on Wednesday for the release its annual report.

The Singapore economy has recouped during the first quarter of 2021 the aggregate output loss incurred during the pandemic, Menon said. The broader economy should see a recovery in the second half, he added.

The Singapore government maintained the 2021 official forecast at 4% to 6% in May, following tightened restrictions locally due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. The forecast will be reviewed in August.

The economy had posted its worst recession last year induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city-state is often seen as a bellwether for global growth as international trade dwarfs its domestic economy.

Menon said downside risks include the emergence of more infectious or lethal virus mutations, as well as a sharp pick-up in inflation in the United States.

The central bank maintained its accommodative monetary policy at its last meeting in April. The next policy review is due in mid-October.

The policy stance remains appropriate for now, Menon said.

Singapore private home prices have risen for four straight quarters, with the market up 3.3% in January-March, the steepest increase in nearly three years, fueling market expectations that the government is likely to intervene soon.

The property market has been "remarkably resilient" in the face a recession last year and continued uncertainty, Menon said.

Authorities were highly vigilant about a sustained increase in home prices relative to income trends, and their goal was to make sure the market did not get ahead of economic fundamentals, Menon said. However, he said the market was not overheated currently.

The central bank also revised its 2021 headline inflation forecast to 1.0% to 2.0% from 0.5% to 1.5% previously. It kept the core inflation outlook unchanged at 0 to 1%.

Singapore Singapore's economic growth Ravi Menon Monetary Authority of Singapore Singapore central bank

Singapore central bank chief says 2021 economic growth could exceed forecast

Minimum turnover tax: SMEs excluded from purview

Govt says steps taken to mitigate RLNG shortfall impact

Nepra approves Rs3.6bn refund to consumers

WB approves $800m for power sector, human capital

Over Rs25m tax liability: Action would be considered: Tarin

Remote, rural areas: 'SBP set to allow use of mobile number as bank account number'

Stung by pandemic, G20 urge greater cooperation

Over Rs100bn taxes withdrawn

Jul-Mar period: LSM sector generates 121,310 jobs

Israel opens first embassy in Gulf

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters