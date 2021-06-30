Business & Finance
Japan's consumer confidence improves in June
30 Jun 2021
TOKYO: Japan's consumer confidence rose in June, the government said on Wednesday, after coronavirus state-of-emergency curbs in Tokyo and other areas were eased earlier this month.
A Cabinet Office survey showed the sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 37.4 in June, compared with 34.1 in May.
The government upgraded its assessment of the sentiment index, saying there were continued signs of improvement.
