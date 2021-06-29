ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.65%)
ASL 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
BYCO 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
DGKC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
EPCL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.49%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.49%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.35%)
HASCOL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.18%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.21%)
KAPCO 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.92%)
PAEL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.07%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.99%)
PRL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.22%)
SILK 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.9%)
SNGP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
TRG 168.00 Increased By ▲ 8.00 (5%)
UNITY 43.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.07%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.46%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 25.12 (0.49%)
BR30 26,838 Increased By ▲ 134.8 (0.5%)
KSE100 47,138 Increased By ▲ 135.42 (0.29%)
KSE30 18,910 Increased By ▲ 37.07 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Losses in financial stocks drag Indian shares lower

  • Benchmark indexes NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex ended down 0.42% at 15,748.45 and 0.35% lower at 52,549.66, respectively.
  • In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Bank Index ended 0.99% lower. Private-sector lenders ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank lost 1.6% each.
Reuters 29 Jun 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in financial stocks, while heavyweight oil and gas companies tracked a fall in oil prices.

Benchmark indexes NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex ended down 0.42% at 15,748.45 and 0.35% lower at 52,549.66, respectively.

Markets have struggled for momentum this week following record highs on the back of declining COVID-19 cases, easing of pandemic-induced restrictions and a surge in vaccinations.

Sentiment was also dented as global markets inched back from record highs on concerns about new coronavirus outbreaks in Asia undercutting an economic recovery.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Bank Index ended 0.99% lower. Private-sector lenders ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank lost 1.6% each.

Indian oil and gas heavyweights reflected the dip in oil prices with state-owned companies Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Indian Oil Corp falling 2.4% each. Worries about slower fuel demand growth due to outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 led to a drop in oil prices for a second day.

The Nifty Pharma Index was the only major sector to end in positive territory, gaining 0.58% and posting its third straight session of gains. Drugmaker Cipla added 1.7% after CNBC-TV18 reported the company had received regulatory approval to import the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna.

Amongst other stocks, Indian Railway Finance Corp ended up over 2% after reporting a higher profit for the March quarter.

S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 Nifty and Sensex Benchmark indexes NSE Nifty 50 index

Losses in financial stocks drag Indian shares lower

Govt faced resistance in bringing institutional reforms: PM Imran

Some elements in Afghanistan also involved in destabilising Pakistan: Qureshi

Pakistan to receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from US

SNGPL announces gas disconnection plan

Economic rebound to continue, says finance ministry

World Bank approves $800m loan for power sector, human development programs

Three-year framework: Pakistan, IITFC sign $4.5bn agreement

ECC takes decisions on sugar, cotton

Pakistan administers 410,009 coronavirus vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC

Nepra likely to reject IGCEP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters