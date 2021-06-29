Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,932,561 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 181,357,670 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Monday, 6,478 new deaths and 337,088 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 907 new deaths, followed by Russia with 652 and Colombia with 648.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 604,115 deaths from 33,640,573 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 514,092 deaths from 18,448,402 cases, India with 397,637 deaths from 30,316,897 cases, Mexico with 232,608 deaths from 2,507,453 cases, and Peru with 192,163 deaths from 2,049,567 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 583 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 310, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 294, Czech Republic with 283, and Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,268,034 deaths from 37,210,856 cases, Europe 1,166,893 deaths from 54,385,497 infections, and the United States and Canada 630,346 deaths from 35,054,306 cases.

Asia has reported 574,656 deaths from 39,956,213 cases, the Middle East 149,874 deaths from 9,256,470 cases, Africa 141,632 deaths from 5,440,458 cases, and Oceania 1,126 deaths from 53,873 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.