ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.24%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.57%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.51%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.73%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.29%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.04%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.6%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.35%)
KAPCO 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.76%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.46%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.57%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.77%)
PPL 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.27%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
UNITY 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.1%)
WTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
BR100 5,102 Decreased By ▼ -108.09 (-2.07%)
BR30 26,704 Decreased By ▼ -570.63 (-2.09%)
KSE100 47,002 Decreased By ▼ -701.59 (-1.47%)
KSE30 18,873 Decreased By ▼ -276.56 (-1.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Khan was ferocious pacer, no medium pacer or spinner

"The Khan was a paceman not a spinner." "Spinners are short, not that tall, and they are kind of rotund and..." ...
Anjum Ibrahim 29 Jun 2021

"The Khan was a paceman not a spinner."

"Spinners are short, not that tall, and they are kind of rotund and..."

"Oh stop being so facetious this early in the morning."

"Mushtaq Ahmed, my all-time favourite Intekhab Alam, then..."

"Ok, ok, anyway The Khan used to decimate team after cricket team through his bouncers I would have you know and..."

"Hmm, and did you know that post-The Khan only one bouncer are allowed in the same over after which it is declared a no ball..."

"No! Really?! I bet it's those dratted Indians and Western..."

"So same-o same-o as when Shah Mehmud Qureshi challenged the Financial Action Task Force decision to keep Pakistan on the grey list as a political instead of a technical..."

"Oh you reckon that's the reason? I thought The Khan's bouncers against a super power..."

"Besides when I pointed out The Khan was a paceman not a spinner I wanted to draw attention to the difference between cricket and politics - see in cricket a bouncer is good because your opponent is identified, hey he is even wearing a different team uniform, but in politics team change is not unusual..."

"Not unusual?! I thought it was the norm especially with electables!"

"Anyway proficiency in spinning is required and the spin must come from the heart not from the mouth - see a Gill..."

"A Gill as in the Indian cricket Shubman Gill?"

"No."

"A gill as in the respiratory organ of a fish?"

"You are getting warmer."

"I get it The Man Who Breathes Abuse, which even the Khanzadehs are unwilling to swallow anymore..."

"Right I ask you: does a fish use the gill for any other purpose than to breathe?!"

"I don't get it!"

"The Khan's gill speaks on matters he doesn't understand, the economy, delicate international affairs, the..."

"Hmmm, so you reckon The Khan reckons his gill is a paceman but really he is a Yasir Shah - you know the cricketer who when playing in Australia took 2 wickets for 291..."

"Indeed, I reckon The Khan should use his gill just for hurling abuse at the opposition."

"And would that be revenue based load shedding of his large team......"

"Don't be facetious."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Khan politics Yasir Shah Shah Mehmud Qureshi

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Khan was ferocious pacer, no medium pacer or spinner

New framework: Govt, IITFC sign $4.5bn agreement

SNGPL announces gas disconnection plan

Nepra likely to reject IGCEP

World's second-largest hydropower dam goes online in China

Proposal to pledge airports: Sarwar lodges protest for not taking ministry on board

Bank holiday

SSGC proposes hike in gas price for FY22

Industry in Sindh: ministry examining issue of gas closure

SHC directs PTA to suspend TikTok operations

‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’ being launched: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.