PARTLY FACETIOUS: Khan was ferocious pacer, no medium pacer or spinner

"The Khan was a paceman not a spinner."

"Spinners are short, not that tall, and they are kind of rotund and..."

"Oh stop being so facetious this early in the morning."

"Mushtaq Ahmed, my all-time favourite Intekhab Alam, then..."

"Ok, ok, anyway The Khan used to decimate team after cricket team through his bouncers I would have you know and..."

"Hmm, and did you know that post-The Khan only one bouncer are allowed in the same over after which it is declared a no ball..."

"No! Really?! I bet it's those dratted Indians and Western..."

"So same-o same-o as when Shah Mehmud Qureshi challenged the Financial Action Task Force decision to keep Pakistan on the grey list as a political instead of a technical..."

"Oh you reckon that's the reason? I thought The Khan's bouncers against a super power..."

"Besides when I pointed out The Khan was a paceman not a spinner I wanted to draw attention to the difference between cricket and politics - see in cricket a bouncer is good because your opponent is identified, hey he is even wearing a different team uniform, but in politics team change is not unusual..."

"Not unusual?! I thought it was the norm especially with electables!"

"Anyway proficiency in spinning is required and the spin must come from the heart not from the mouth - see a Gill..."

"A Gill as in the Indian cricket Shubman Gill?"

"No."

"A gill as in the respiratory organ of a fish?"

"You are getting warmer."

"I get it The Man Who Breathes Abuse, which even the Khanzadehs are unwilling to swallow anymore..."

"Right I ask you: does a fish use the gill for any other purpose than to breathe?!"

"I don't get it!"

"The Khan's gill speaks on matters he doesn't understand, the economy, delicate international affairs, the..."

"Hmmm, so you reckon The Khan reckons his gill is a paceman but really he is a Yasir Shah - you know the cricketer who when playing in Australia took 2 wickets for 291..."

"Indeed, I reckon The Khan should use his gill just for hurling abuse at the opposition."

"And would that be revenue based load shedding of his large team......"

"Don't be facetious."

