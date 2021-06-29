ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.24%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.57%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.51%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.73%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.29%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.04%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.6%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.35%)
KAPCO 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.76%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.46%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.57%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.77%)
PPL 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.27%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
UNITY 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.1%)
WTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
BR100 5,102 Decreased By ▼ -108.09 (-2.07%)
BR30 26,704 Decreased By ▼ -570.63 (-2.09%)
KSE100 47,002 Decreased By ▼ -701.59 (-1.47%)
KSE30 18,873 Decreased By ▼ -276.56 (-1.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Gold eases in Europe

Reuters 29 Jun 2021

AMSTERDAM/LONDON: Gold eased on Monday as a firm dollar weighed, although bullion traded in a tight range as investors remained on the sidelines given the US Federal Reserve’s mixed signals on policy tightening.

Spot gold was 0.2% lower at $1,775.64 per ounce by 1215 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,775.70.

“Gold is suffering from a period of confidence crisis ... struggling to challenge back towards the $1,800 level,” Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

“The market seems to be quite clearly buying into the US central bank’s view that inflation is transitory and there’s no need to worry about the prolonged period of inflation.”

Gold suffered its biggest daily drop in five months after the Fed signalled earlier than expected policy tightening on June 16. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said inflation would not be the only determinant in interest rate decisions. Meanwhile, US consumer spending paused in May, with the Fed’s main inflation measure rising by the most in 29 years. Gold prices rose as much as 0.8% on Friday after the data.

The dollar index gained 0.2% on Monday, making bullion less affordable for other currency holders.

“Fed officials seem fairly keen to downplay the risks of persistent inflation.

As a consequence of that, gold prices are trading in a no man’s land,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets said.

“The market can’t second guess the Fed (on inflation) ... they are going to wait for Friday’s payrolls.”

The US Labor Department is expected to announce that nonfarm payrolls increased to 675,000 in June, after rising 559,000 in May.

Among other precious metals, silver eased 0.2% to $26.02 per ounce, platinum slid 1.2% to $1,098, and palladium gained 0.2% to $2,642.17.

