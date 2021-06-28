ANL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.98%)
ASC 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.24%)
ASL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.94%)
AVN 94.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.18%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.34%)
BYCO 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.02%)
DGKC 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.88%)
EPCL 47.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.94%)
FCCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.29%)
FFL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 81.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.44%)
JSCL 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
KAPCO 44.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.61%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.69%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
POWER 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.26%)
PPL 87.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.39%)
PRL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.07%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
SNGP 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.61%)
TRG 161.12 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.83%)
UNITY 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.03%)
WTL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
BR100 5,127 Decreased By ▼ -83.5 (-1.6%)
BR30 26,872 Decreased By ▼ -402.69 (-1.48%)
KSE100 47,014 Decreased By ▼ -689.99 (-1.45%)
KSE30 18,872 Decreased By ▼ -277.28 (-1.45%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Indian shares flat as pharma boost offsets losses in tech stocks

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.04% at 15,866.95 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.02% to 52,936.01.
Reuters 28 Jun 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares were largely unchanged on Monday, as gains in pharmaceutical stocks and heavyweight Reliance Industries were offset by losses in information technology stocks.

By 0414 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.04% at 15,866.95 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.02% to 52,936.01.

Both the indexes added more than 1% last week, when the country's vaccinations averaged six million doses per day and some pandemic-induced restrictions were eased further.

On Monday, India reported its lowest increase in COVID-19 deaths since mid-April.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Pharma index rose 0.77%, while conglomerate Reliance Industries gained 0.4% after four sessions of losses.

The Nifty IT index fell 0.43% after two straight sessions of gains.

Among global markets, broader Asian shares kicked off the week on a cautious note as a spike in coronavirus cases across the weekend hurt investor sentiment.

