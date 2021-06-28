Pakistan
Six labourers kidnapped in Balochistan
28 Jun 2021
QUETTA: Unidentified men abducted six labourers in Quetta's Margat Saturday night, said police Sunday. A police spokesperson informed that the labourers were working on cellphone tower of a private company in the area when they were kidnapped.
Three labourers were released later, he said. He added that two of them belong to Balochistan and the third one is a resident of Gujrat. In February, three labourers were killed and one injured after unidentified men opened fire at them in Kalat's Mangajar. They hailed from Punjab's Sadiqabad.
