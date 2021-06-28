ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Abu Dhabi bourse outperforms, led by gains in IHC

Reuters 28 Jun 2021

• Telecom firm Ooredoo fined 3.5m riyals for violation

• HSBC commits $5bn in corporate lending to help UAE growth

DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi stock market ended higher on Sunday, outperforming its Gulf peers led by a surge in International Holding (IHC) shares following the listing of a subsidiary, while the Qatari index was weighed down by telecoms firm Ooredoo.

IHC became Abu Dhabi's most valuable listed company after the listing of Alpha Dhabi Holding, in which IHC holds a 45% stake and which operates in the healthcare, construction and hospitality sectors.

Shares in Alpha Dhabi Holding opened at 20 dirhams a share, but eased to 15 dirhams by close, giving it a market value of 150 billion dirhams ($40.8 billion). IHC shares jumped 15%.

The Abu Dhabi index advanced 1.9%, its biggest intraday gain in over a month.

IHC has gone through rapid expansion across its major business sectors. Last month it posted a net profit of 1.5 billion dirhams for the first quarter, up from 112.2 million dirhams a year earlier. In Qatar, the index slipped 0.2%, hurt by a 3.8% fall in Ooredoo.

The Financial Sanctions Committee at the Communications Regulatory Authority has imposed a 3.5 million riyals ($933,308) financial sanction on Ooredoo for violating instructions issued by the authority.

Dubai's main share index gained 0.5%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties rising 1.2%, while its unit Emaar Malls finished 1.5% higher.

HSBC said on Sunday it is committing $5 billion in lending to "strong" companies in the United Arab Emirates to help drive the Gulf country's growth plans.

The UAE's economy suffered in 2020, as vital sectors like tourism and hospitality were crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index added 0.4%, with Sahara International Petrochemical Company leaping over 5%, extending gains from the previous session after it proposed a first-half dividend of 0.75 riyal per share.

On Thursday, Sipchem also said in a separate filing it planned to mothball Gulf Advanced Cable Insulation Company, a move that would positively impact its future results. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index added 0.3%, helped by a 0.5% rise in Commercial International Bank.

HSBC Qatari index Abu Dhabi bourse Telecom firm Ooredoo UAE growth International Holding (IHC) shares

Abu Dhabi bourse outperforms, led by gains in IHC

Volkswagen to stop selling combustion engines

Ulema support PM's remarks on women hijab: Ashrafi

'Amended' Finance Bill 2021 may be laid in NA today

Tarbela 4th Extension project: TI-P urges ministry to take action against Wapda chief

India politicising FATF: Qureshi

Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue: Appointment of 10 judicial members challenged

Tree planting: PM calls for sizeable campaign

Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir: India probes suspected use of drones in blast at air base

Ours is bottom-up approach to building economy: Tarin

Azhar explains how power shortfall will be bridged

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.