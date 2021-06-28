Four security personnel martyred in Balochistan

BOLAN: Four personnel of security forces embraced martyrdom and two others sustained injuries in two separate armed clash with terrorists in district Bolan and district Kech of Balochistan on Sunday.

According to security forces, six light commando of Pak-Army in cooperation with secret agency conducted an intelligence based operation in Killi Rashi, a mountainous area of Tehsil Mach, District Bolan. During exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists, three commandos namely Hawalar Ali Zaman, Sepoy Asif Iqbal and Sepoy Zuhaib embraced martyrdom while on the other hand, terrorists also suffered casualties. Operation in the area continued till filing this report.

Separately, personnel of Frontier Corps (FC), Balochistan deputed for security of barbed wire along Pak-Iran border, some 30 kilometre away from Tehsil Mand in District Kech, were attacked by unidentified terrorists, resultantly, three personnel of Frontier Corps (FC), Balochistan namely Sepoy Hussain Bakhsh, Rizwan Ahmed and Shabir Ahmed sustained injuries. Later on, Sepoy Hussain Bakhsh succumbed to his injuries.