Poverty reduction: PPAF educating masses on key thematic areas via radio

Recorder Report 27 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) is broadcasting a programme series from more than 30 Medium Wave and FM 101 of Radio Pakistan to educate the masses regarding its key thematic areas, besides celebrating successful initiatives for poverty reduction and sustainable development in the country.

The programme series titled, "Roshan Raahaein" spans six special episodes and will feature senior executives of the organisation as well as programme beneficiaries from across Pakistan.

Broadcasting from 25th June to 30th June, the radio series aims to reemphasize PPAF's role as a leading contributor to poverty reduction, educate listeners on impact of social and economic inclusion, and share inspirational stories of the PPAF beneficiaries to inspire further community participation.

The series will also highlight how the PPAF fosters inclusion through its work and enables communities to uptake innovative solutions for sustainable socio-economic development and improving the quality of life.

"Roshan Raahaein" series features senior executives of the PPAF, Irshad Khan Abbasi, Munazza Ali, Mohammad Waseem, Kashan Najeeb, Lubna Nisar, Nafees Ahmed Khan, Tahir Malik, Farid Sabir, and Raabiya Babar to provide overview of specific projects and components of PPAF each day, followed by interviews of the project beneficiaries.

Some of the projects covered in the series are Ehsaas Amdan and Ehsaas interest-free loan program, Program for Poverty Reduction (PPR), Livelihood Support and Promotion of Small Community Infrastructure Program (LACIP), Building Resilience to Disasters and Climate Change (BRDCC), Hydropower and Renewable Energy Project (HRE), Revitalizing Youth Enterprise (RYE), and projects of PWDs; and how these interventions have positively impacted progress and development of the target communities.

Speaking about the initiative, Raabiya Babar, senior manager communications and media at the PPAF said: "The radio series will help us create awareness regarding PPAF's work and accentuate our role in the socioeconomic enablement of marginalised communities in Pakistan. We want to reach out to more and more households and create sustainable solutions for uplifting target communities through community participation, skill enhancement and creating resiliency against challenges. We hope that the success stories shared by our beneficiaries will help us inspire more support and participation in our programs at the community level."

Each episode of "Roshan Raahaein" series is 20 minutes long and will be broadcast at 4:30pm on Radio Pakistan and FM 101 channels, while listeners will also be able to access the episodes on the PPAF's Soundcloud channel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPAF Radio Pakistan FM 101 Roshan Raahaein Raabiya Babar

