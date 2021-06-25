ANL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.35%)
ASC 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.6%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AVN 96.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.1%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.28%)
DGKC 123.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.79%)
FCCL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
FFBL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.46%)
HASCOL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
JSCL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
KAPCO 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.95%)
PRL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.85%)
TRG 155.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.18%)
UNITY 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
WTL 3.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,214 Decreased By ▼ -27.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 27,157 Decreased By ▼ -75.4 (-0.28%)
KSE100 47,792 Decreased By ▼ -170.64 (-0.36%)
KSE30 19,179 Decreased By ▼ -120 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Australia shares gain as US infrastructure bill raises recovery hopes

  • Downtown Sydney and the city's eastern suburbs, which include Bondi Beach, will go into a one week lockdown from midnight Friday.
Reuters 25 Jun 2021

Australian stocks rose on Friday, led by banks and mining stocks, after US President Joe Biden embracing a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal raised hopes of a recovery in the world's largest economy.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.5% higher at 7,308.0, but notched its first weekly loss in six as surging COVID-19 cases in the country's most populous state, New South Wales kept markets on edge through the week.

Global stocks rallied and Wall Street set record highs overnight after Biden declared "We have a deal" to renew the infrastructure of the United States.

"The infrastructure announcement means there will be a while lot of cash injection into the system. It means, there will be a strong demand for materials, and that will definitely benefit the Australian market," said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling stockbroking.

Domestically, miners rose 1% as ironore prices gained, with BHP Group Ltd and Fortescue Metals Group rising 0.6% and 0.8%, respectively.

Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd recorded a 1.4% weekly gain, marking its best week since early May.

Gold stocks also rose as bullion prices steadied, with Newcrest Mining gaining 1.6% and marking its best session since June 11.

Financials rose 0.6%, boosted by the the so-called "Big Four" banks.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, National Australia Bank and Westpac Banking Corp rose between 0.2% and 0.9%.

Hurt by the surging virus cases, travel stocks such as Flight Centre Travel Group and Webjet Ltd posted weekly losses of 6.5% and 4.5%, respectively.

Downtown Sydney and the city's eastern suburbs, which include Bondi Beach, will go into a one week lockdown from midnight Friday.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.3% higher at 12,626.09. Dairy producer a2 Milk closed up 2.9% and was the top gainer on the bourse.

