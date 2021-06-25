ANL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.35%)
French wheat crop rating declines, barley harvest starts

  • Winter barley harvesting was under way, with 1% of the crop area cut
Reuters 25 Jun 2021

PARIS: An estimated 79% of the French soft wheat crop was in good or excellent condition in the week to June 21, down from 81% the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

Winter barley harvesting was under way, with 1% of the crop area cut, it said in a weekly cereal report.

