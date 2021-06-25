Markets
French wheat crop rating declines, barley harvest starts
- Winter barley harvesting was under way, with 1% of the crop area cut
25 Jun 2021
PARIS: An estimated 79% of the French soft wheat crop was in good or excellent condition in the week to June 21, down from 81% the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.
Winter barley harvesting was under way, with 1% of the crop area cut, it said in a weekly cereal report.
