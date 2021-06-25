669 corona vaccination centres fully functional across Punjab

LAHORE: With improvement in corona vaccine supply situation, the vaccination process at 669 vaccination centers across the province is underway and over 165,000 people were vaccinated during the last 24 hours.

Sources in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department said on Thursday that targets set by the NCOC for vaccination would be achieved. Currently, Chinese vaccines are being administered at majority of these centres. The critical patients are also getting corona vaccination at their homes through Covid-19 ambulance, the sources added.

During the last 24 hours, Punjab has reported 198 new Covid infections and 16 deaths taking the provincial tally of cases to 345,449 and the death toll to 10,688.

With the recovery of 252 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached 325,486. On the other hand, as many as 1,131 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of total recoveries to 896,821 showing the recovery rate of 94.2 percent.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 178,035 cases and 4,304 deaths, Rawalpindi 26,255 cases and 1,520 deaths, Faisalabad 21,374 cases and 1,152 deaths, Multan 17,816 cases and 836 deaths, Gujrat 7050 cases and 113 deaths, Gujranwala 8275 cases and 422 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2,267 cases and 257 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 6,047 cases and 252 deaths, Sargodha 8,418 cases and 288 deaths, D G Khan 3,563 cases and 136 deaths, Mianwali 1,784 cases and 125 deaths, Sheikhupura 3,790 cases and 117 deaths and Sialkot reported 7,045 cases and 232 deaths.

On the other hand, pursuant to directions of the provincial government, the district administration has started implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding corona in districts.

The district administration has been asked to ensure ban on indoor wedding ceremonies and dining at restaurants

On the other hand, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram, while addressing a function, said that despite some good research now being done, Pakistan is lacking quality medical journals to publish it.

"Only three medical journals in the world's sixth-largest country in terms of the population had an impact factor", he said, adding: "The country's first teaching department in Medical Journalism was going to be set up at UHS Jinnah Campus where a master's degree programme in Medical Journalism would be launched soon. He added the UHS had already started a pioneer certificate course in medical editing to promote research and medical writing.

