NTDC to plant 0.1m trees at its grid stations

LAHORE: In line with the Clean and Green Pakistan initiative of Prime Minister of Pakistan, the National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) will plant 0.1 million trees at its 500kV and 220 kV grid stations across the country. In this regard, tree plantation ceremony was held at 500kV under construction grid station Faisalabad West on Thursday where Managing Director NTDC Engr. Muhammad Ayub planted a tree.

During the ceremony, MD NTDC Engr. Muhammad Ayub said that trees will be planted at all grid stations of NTDC. He said that tree plantation will help to combat the persistent and serious threats of climate change, global warming and greenhouse gases for clean and green Pakistan. Tree plantations will also minimize the environmental impact of construction of new grid stations and transmission lines in the existing vicinities.

While talking about the 500 kV grid station Faisalabad West, MD NTDC said that construction work of said grid station is also being completed on fast track. The project is being completed with the cost of Rs 9379 million spread over 90 acres of land. Two transformers of 750MVA and 3 transformers of 250MV will be installed at the Grid Station.-PR

