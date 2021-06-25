ANL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
ASC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.95%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.03%)
BOP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
DGKC 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
EPCL 48.17 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.62%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HUBC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2%)
HUMNL 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.75%)
KAPCO 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.29%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PIBTL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.4%)
PRL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.7%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.7%)
TRG 157.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-2.32%)
UNITY 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.45%)
BR100 5,241 Increased By ▲ 11.45 (0.22%)
BR30 27,232 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,963 Increased By ▲ 61.84 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 39.22 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,108
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
951,865
1,09724hr
2.38% positivity
Sindh
333,798
Punjab
345,449
Balochistan
26,845
Islamabad
82,470
KPK
137,370
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NTDC to plant 0.1m trees at its grid stations

25 Jun 2021

LAHORE: In line with the Clean and Green Pakistan initiative of Prime Minister of Pakistan, the National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) will plant 0.1 million trees at its 500kV and 220 kV grid stations across the country. In this regard, tree plantation ceremony was held at 500kV under construction grid station Faisalabad West on Thursday where Managing Director NTDC Engr. Muhammad Ayub planted a tree.

During the ceremony, MD NTDC Engr. Muhammad Ayub said that trees will be planted at all grid stations of NTDC. He said that tree plantation will help to combat the persistent and serious threats of climate change, global warming and greenhouse gases for clean and green Pakistan. Tree plantations will also minimize the environmental impact of construction of new grid stations and transmission lines in the existing vicinities.

While talking about the 500 kV grid station Faisalabad West, MD NTDC said that construction work of said grid station is also being completed on fast track. The project is being completed with the cost of Rs 9379 million spread over 90 acres of land. Two transformers of 750MVA and 3 transformers of 250MV will be installed at the Grid Station.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

climate change NTDC grid station Muhammad Ayub green Pakistan

NTDC to plant 0.1m trees at its grid stations

World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform

Delay in dry docking: Talks under way: Azhar

Nawaz’s appeals against convictions dismissed

PM briefed about boost in textile sector

Govt given power to meet IMF’s tariff condition

Structural reforms: IMF says more work needed

28 civilians killed in Afghanistan

RD levy: FBR Member refuses to share list of items with NA panel

Modi discusses IIOJK elections

Israeli embassy explosion: Four held by Indian police

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.