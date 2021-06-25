Markets
LME official prices
25 Jun 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2118.50 2386.50 9289.50 2175.50 17867.00 32079.00 2869.00 2271.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2118.50 2386.50 9289.50 2175.50 17867.00 32079.00 2869.00 2271.50
3-months Buyer 2100.00 2416.00 9321.00 2182.50 17869.00 30364.00 2883.50 2250.00
3-months Seller 2100.00 2416.00 9321.00 2182.50 17869.00 30364.00 2883.50 2250.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 26554.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 26554.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
