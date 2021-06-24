Karachi and Tando Adam Main Line-1: DS Railways conducts footplate inspection

KARACHI: Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul conducted footplate inspection of 450 kilometres long Up and Down railways track on Main Line-1 between Karachi and Tandoadam.

The Up line inspection of 225 kilometres from Karachi to Tandoadam was carried out from 13Up Awam Express whereas the reciprocal downline inspection was accomplished on 6 Down Green Line.

Flootplate inspections are periodic inspections in the inspection regime of Pakistan Railways, conducted from locomotive of a moving train, that help in assessing multiple infrastructure- and operation-related parameters like: functioning of signal systems, observation of engineering restrictions, operation of manned level crossings’ by the staff, trespassing (if any) from unmanned level crossing, condition of track and locomotive, and last but not least status of Right-of-Way area along the track.

The previous footplate inspection between Karachi and Tandoadam by the incumbent DS Karachi was held earlier this year in March; nevertheless all the divisional officers routinely perform the footplate inspection of the track within the division.

Meanwhile, in a yet another anti-encroachment and land retrieval operation, Pakistan Railways Karachi division retrieved 18 residential quarters from its colony in Kotri. The quarters were of class IV category and were occupied illegally, officials said.

