ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
US current account deficit rises to 14-year high in the first quarter

  • The Commerce Department said on Wednesday the current account deficit, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country, rose 11.8% to $195.7 billion last quarter.
Reuters 23 Jun 2021

WASHINGTON: The US current account deficit increased to a 14-year high in the first quarter as an acceleration in economic growth drew in imports, and the gap could remain wide, with the United States leading the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday the current account deficit, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country, rose 11.8% to $195.7 billion last quarter. That was the largest shortfall since the first quarter of 2007.

Data for the fourth quarter was revised to show a $175.1 billion gap, instead of $188.5 billion as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the current account gap widening to $206.8 billion in the January-March quarter.

The current account gap represented 3.5% of gross domestic product last quarter. That was up from 3.3% in the fourth quarter and the largest since the fourth quarter of 2008.

Still, the deficit remains below a peak of 6.3% of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2005 as the United States is now a net exporter of crude oil and fuel.

The wider deficit is likely not an issue for the United States because of the dollar's status as the world's reserve currency. The economy grew at a 6.4% annualized rate in the first quarter. Growth this year is expected to top 7%. That would be the fastest growth since 1984 and would follow a 3.5% contraction last year, the worst performance in 74 years.

Imports of goods jumped $39.9 billion to a record $677.0 billion in the first quarter. Vaccinations against COVID-19 and trillions of dollars in pandemic relief are allowing for a greater reopening of the economy, unleashing pent-up demand, which is being partially satiated with imports.

Exports of goods rose $24.5 billion to $408.6 billion last quarter. The increases in both exports and imports reflected increases in nearly all major categories, led by industrial supplies and materials, primarily petroleum and products.

Imports of services increased $1.8 billion to $120.2 billion, mostly reflecting a rise in sea freight transport. Exports of services increased $1.1 billion to $175.9 billion, led by personal travel.

Primary income receipts increased $9.6 billion to $261.7 billion, lifted by a rise in direct investment income, mostly earnings. Payments of primary income increased $13.5 billion to $211.4 billion, driven by gains in earnings and portfolio investment income, mostly interest on long-term debt securities.

Secondary income receipts rose $1.6 billion to $42.6 billion. They were boosted by increase in general government transfers, primarily public sector fines and penalties.

US current account deficit US economy global economic recovery USA GDP current account US Commerce Department

