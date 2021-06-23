ANL 35.02 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.09%)
Jun 23, 2021
US, China discuss possible meeting of secretary of state, Chinese foreign minister: FT

  • The administration of US President Joe Biden has also informed counterparts in Beijing that it would like Wendy Sherman.
Reuters 23 Jun 2021

The United States and China are discussing a possible meeting of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a G20 meet in Italy next week, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday citing people briefed on the talks.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has also informed counterparts in Beijing that it would like Wendy Sherman, deputy secretary of state, to visit China over the summer, the newspaper said.

The White House has also held preliminary internal discussions about sending Blinken or Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, to China later this year, which could set the stage for Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping to hold a bilateral summit on the margins of the G20 leaders meeting in Rome in October, the British newspaper reported.

US, China discuss possible meeting of secretary of state, Chinese foreign minister: FT

