Spot gold may test resistance at $1,797
- A break below $1,769 may be followed by a shallow drop limited to a support zone of $1,744 to $1,758.
23 Jun 2021
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance $1,797 per ounce, a break above could lead to a gain to $1,825.
A correction from $1,916.40 may have completed around a key support at $1,769. The metal may bounce towards a range of $1,825 to $1,860 over the next few days.
A break below $1,769 may be followed by a shallow drop limited to a support zone of $1,744 to $1,758.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
