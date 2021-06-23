ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
Sindh govt sets aside Rs8bn for mega-schemes in Karachi

Recorder Report 23 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Sindh government has set aside Rs8 billion on account of mega-schemes for Karachi city in provincial budget for financial year 2021-22.

Total of 19 schemes have been included in the budget, in which 13 are new schemes and six ongoing schemes for which funding has been allocated in the budget for the fiscal.

For six ongoing schemes, Rs1.395 billion has been set aside in the budget and Rs6.604 billion has been allocated against 13 new schemes under mega schemes for Karachi city.

The ongoing schemes for which funds have been allocated in the budget are construction of a U-turn at Natha Khan Bridge, construction of underpass at Submarine Chowrangi, construction and remodelling of Road Landhi, Korangi, construction of SWD from Star Gate to Chakora Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi, re-construction/rehabilitation of road from Gul Bai to Y-Junction (District Keamari) including SWD system, repair maintenance and rehabilitation of various roads and allied works at SITE Karachi.

The new schemes are construction of Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan from Abdullah College to Qalandari Chowk, reconstruction of road from Sher Shah Chowk to Mirza Adam Khan Road intersection (District West) including SWD system, construction of Road from Gulberg Chowrangi to UBL Complex, rehabilitation and construction of Rafiqi Shaheed Road (HJ) from Shahrae Faisal to Askari-II, rehabilitation and widening of road from Razakabad to Sheedi Goth Power House.

Besides, improvement/ rehabilitation of internal roads/streets in surrounding areas of Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi, re-construction/rehabilitation of Chakiwara Road, Mehrab Khan Essa Road and Tennery Road, Lyari Town (District South) including SWD System, rehabilitation of approach roads of Lyari Expressway, construction of bridge/flyover at Johar Chowrangi, rehabilitation of all major storm-water drains of Karachi, rehabilitation/replacement/improvement of water supply and sewerage system, construction of public park District Central and construction of Civic Centre at Mula Fazal Auditorum Hall Chawkiwara Road Lyari.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

