OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s Gupkar Alliance, led by veteran politician Farooq Abdullah, yesterday said they will attend an all-party meeting this Thursday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to NDTV.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti was among those who participated in the second meeting of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) to discuss New Delhi’s invitation for an all-party meeting with the prime minister.

“Mehbooba-ji, Md Tarigami sahib and I will attend the all-party meeting called by PM. We hope to keep our agenda before PM and HM (Home Minister Amit Shah),” Dr Abdullah told reporters after yesterday’s meeting, adding that they will put forth their demands for the restoration of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and statehood.

“Statehood is the Prime Minister’s own commitment. They won’t be doing us a favour by giving us statehood back. Gupkar Alliance has been formed for the restoration of what was taken away from us on August 5, 2019,” NDTV quoted Ms Mufti as saying.

“There can be no compromise on Article 370 and 35A,” alliance member Muzaffar Shah said.

