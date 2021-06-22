ANL 32.68 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.42%)
ASC 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
ASL 25.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
DGKC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.25%)
EPCL 47.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
FFBL 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.88%)
HASCOL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 80.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.2%)
HUMNL 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
JSCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KAPCO 43.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 47.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
PAEL 35.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
PIBTL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
POWER 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
PPL 90.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
PRL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PTC 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.43%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
TRG 163.50 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.61%)
UNITY 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
WTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.27%)
BR100 5,247 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,406 Decreased By ▼ -3.8 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,999 Decreased By ▼ -14.01 (-0.03%)
KSE30 19,352 Increased By ▲ 12.43 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
European shares rise as recovery optimism lifts banks, miners

  • Investors this week are looking to a host of Federal Reserve speakers to calm market volatility.
Reuters 22 Jun 2021

European shares crept toward record highs on Tuesday as optimism around a stimulus-led economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic overshadowed fears of global central banks tightening monetary policies sooner than expected.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.1% by 0703 GMT, with economically sensitive stocks including banks, miners and energy stocks leading gains.

The group was hammered last week following signals from the US Federal Reserve that inflation was rising more than expected, but European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Monday calmed those fears by saying the euro zone and the United States were "in a different situation".

Investors this week are looking to a host of Federal Reserve speakers to calm market volatility, saying the reaction to last week's meeting was too extreme.

In company news, Italian challenger bank Illimity rose 2.3% as it said it expected to roughly double its net income in the next two years following a strategic partnership with ION, a privately owned financial data and technology group.

