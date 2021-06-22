ANL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.58%)
ASC 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.1%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
AVN 91.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 126.28 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.86%)
EPCL 47.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.4%)
FCCL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
HASCOL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
JSCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
KAPCO 43.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
MLCF 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
PAEL 35.74 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.36%)
PIBTL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
PPL 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PRL 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.56%)
PTC 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
SILK 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
SNGP 48.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 163.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.73%)
UNITY 45.57 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
BR100 5,261 Increased By ▲ 12.53 (0.24%)
BR30 27,501 Increased By ▲ 91.7 (0.33%)
KSE100 48,106 Increased By ▲ 92.98 (0.19%)
KSE30 19,385 Increased By ▲ 45.83 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks up nearly 3% on US bounceback

  • The dollar fetched 110.47 yen in early Asian trade, against 110.18 yen in New York late Monday.
AFP 22 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks rose nearly three percent at the break on Tuesday, rebounding from the previous session as Wall Street came back from a rout last week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which gained 1.79 percent in early trade, surged 2.90 percent, or 811.35 points, to 28,822.28 at the break, while the broader Topix index jumped 2.88 percent, or 54.68 points, to 1,954.13.

"Japanese shares are seen starting with buying after US shares bounced back" for the first time in six sessions, Mizuho Securities said in a note.

"However, a wait-and-see attitude may grow in later trade ahead of Federal Reserve Chair (Jerome) Powell's testimony in the US Congress" later in the day, it added.

The dollar fetched 110.47 yen in early Asian trade, against 110.18 yen in New York late Monday.

In Tokyo, Nissan gained 3.78 percent to 542.9 yen ahead of its general shareholders meeting, while its rivals were also higher with Toyota rising 3.02 percent to 9,930 yen and Honda climbing 2.91 percent to 3,495 yen.

Among other shares, Sony grew 3.27 percent to 10,885 yen while Panasonic rose 3.61 percent to 1,248 yen.

Market heavyweight Fast Retailing, which operates Uniqlo, advanced 2.99 percent to 81,240 yen.

nissan Tokyo stocks Nikkei Tokyo US Congress Mizuho Securities

Tokyo stocks up nearly 3% on US bounceback

Power policy approved by CCI

Tarin stoutly defends budget

World economy back at pre-pandemic level: IHS Markit

Electricity demand grows 20pc: Azhar

Nepra refuses to revise NJHPP levelized reference tariff

US ‘resolve and will’ can settle Kashmir dispute: PM

Ehsaas Kafalat: ECC approves indexation policy

Waqar rejects budget criticism

Govt manages to get 2 bills passed thru PPP support

Kashmir leaders to urge Modi to restore IIOJK’s autonomy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters