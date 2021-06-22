Upcoming monsoon season: Chief meteorologist rules out major threat of flood

LAHORE: Chief Meteorologist Mehr Sahib Zad Khan has ruled out any major threat of floods during the upcoming monsoon season. “Low levels of rivers in India and Pakistan, low levels of reservoirs in the country due to a slow snow melting and a major portion of rains is likely to take place in Southern parts of the country which may cause floods,” he added.

However, he has still maintained that only the range of rains during monsoon would actually determine the level of floods in Pakistan despite all the factors minimizing the threat on paper. It may be noted that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is set to hold a meeting of all concerned departments on the flood situation on Tuesday (today). A discussion would take place on the possibility of floods as well as precautionary measures during the monsoon season.

While talking to Business Recorder, Chief Meteorologist also pointed out that the monsoon season would start from the early part of July. Meanwhile, he said, the country is passing through pre-monsoon spell at present.

According to him, temperature would witness a rise during the current week.

However, there would again be a drop in temperature by the end of the current week, he said.

